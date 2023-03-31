A vibrant young lady has caused a stir after she scattered a dance floor at a wedding reception with her moves

In a TikTok video, the lady got all eyes on her as she danced with her waist at the event

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the actions of the lady

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has sent social media into a frenzy after a video of her displaying energetic dance moves surfaced online.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @psolo_shot_it captured the beautiful dark-skinned lady dancing with energy at a wedding reception.

Ghanaian lady dances with energy at a wedding reception Photo credit:@psolo_shot_it/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady exuded a lot of confidence as she wiggled her waist and jammed to Kizz Daniel's hit track Odo.

Her beautiful dance moves were so captivating that a young man joined her on the dance floor and they had a good time.

Ghanaians react to the nice dance of the lady

The video of the beautiful spectacle which was captioned “Come and see your bestie," has sparked a lot of reaction from netizens most of whom felt the lady had an agenda and might be looking for a husband.

adepa374 said:

she's looking for a husband

user835855293151 commented:

Agenda grab a husband foc nie

jt added:

She’s dancing with father benard

Nanahemaa conlcuded:

So someone’s wedding paaa na you dey bubuwomu saaa no .... I guess the groom in-laws have called him inside to come eat so he not around

