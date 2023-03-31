A group of US-based Ghanaians were recently spotted dancing in a hilarious video which has been trending online as they attempted to dance Agbadza

They struggled to dance Agbadza at the wedding with their white friends, who had no idea about what they were doing

Ghanaians online have reacted to the rib-cracking video, which has taken social media by storm

US-based Ghanaians were spotted dancing in a trending video which has got everyone talking. In the funny post, friends of a man who stays overseas decided to bring his friends to Ghana for his wedding.

The language spoken at the event, and the cultural display revealed that they were attending the wedding of a Ghanaian Ewe lady as they spoke in the popular Ewe language.

White friends of a Ghanaian groom struggled to dance agbadza in funny trending wedding video Photo source: @giovani.caleb

The groom's men, who were stunning in shiny green outfits, were accompanied by the mc, who introduced them to the guests as the groom's men.

They were later given an opportunity to display their dance skills as they danced to the tune of a traditional Ewe song.

Both black and white friends of the groom struggled to dance Agbadza, throwing their hands about and enjoying their time spent at the event.

Watch the funny wedding dance of White men at a wedding event below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the funny video:

efya_agyeiwaa_kordie:

The sakora white man nu…is he drying clothes on green grass?cos eiii

nipplezs commented:

I’m disappointed in the black men

am_fredick commented:

@giovani.caleb They are coming from your dancing academy

korkor6973 commented:

The white guys think is easy to carry someone daughter away like that u got to work hard.. I luv it

Source: YEN.com.gh