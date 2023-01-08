Ghanaian bride Mildred has proven that she is on top of her style game with her stunning wedding dresses

The gorgeous bride is one of the few Ghanaian brides to confidently flaunt her legs in such a stylish gown

The style influencer gave us awesome style inspiration with her reception dress for daring 2023 brides

Ghanaian bride, Mildred has taken the Ghanaian fashion industry by surprise with her exquisite wedding wardrobe.

The beautiful bride made headlines with her elegant traditional wedding reception dress that made her look like a Disney princess.

The Ghanaian couple looks adorable in this photo. source: @menscookgh

Mildred worked with an international fashion designer Vlora Mustafa to create breathtaking gowns and reception dresses for her lavish white wedding.

Ghanaian bride Mildred's alluring bridal robe

The ravishing bride wore a gorgeous lace gown with billowing sleeves for her makeup by Valerie Lawson and hairstyling session.

Mildred wore glittering bridal shoes that matched the beautiful earrings. The beautiful bride flaunted some skin in this photo.

The adorable couple recites their vows

The bride glowed in their magnificent gown that has become the talk of the town. She flaunted her smooth legs in the thigh-high gown as looked directly into her lover's eyes to say her vows.

The handsome groom rocked a black and white tuxedo for the gracious ceremony that is trending on social media.

Ghanaian bride wins over the internet with her ravishing gown

Ghanaian bride Mildred has set a high fashion standard for 2023 Ghanaian brides. She looked extremely gorgeous in the custom-made gown with a detachable long train.

She styled her look with sparking and expensive bridal shoes unlike any we have seen this year.

Ghanaian bride wears see-through glass dress for her white wedding reception party

Ghanaian bride Mildred invested lots of money to create a beautiful and unquestionable wedding wardrobe. She wore this stunning orange outfit for her reception party after her viral wedding photos.

Some Social media users have commented on Midred's stunning white gown

nushiez_kitchen

Who did her dress? I want it for my wedding in July. Please give me the designer's information

nyamedobalaryea

The gown is giving

little_angels_mothercare

I love her gown❤️❤️❤️❤️

ohemaa_shanti

Good Lord she’s beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Go head

