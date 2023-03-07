A young lady with the Twitter handle, @asieduaaa_ turned heads online on Independence Day after she flaunted her backside to show off how endowed Ghanaian ladies are

While many others were taking part in 'The Flag, The Face' trend to show how beautiful Ghanaian ladies are, she decided to use her backside

The post has generated massive conversations on social media as many admire her voluptuous figure in the viral video

A gorgeous Ghanaian lady stole the spotlight on social media on the country's Independence Day as she created a challenge of her own which was a different twist to the popular trend of 'The Flag, The Face'.

Ghanaian lady flaunts backside to mark Independence Day. Photo Source: @asieduaaa_ and Getty Images

Source: Twitter

As Ghana marked her birthday on March 6, 2023, many citizens took to social media clad in the colours of the national flag as they showed their patriotism.

However, one young lady with a Twitter account, @asieduaaa_, decided to create her own challenge where she flaunted her asset while showing off the country where she comes from.

In the video, she was spotted shaking each bum to the rhythm of the beat of a trending TikTok sound by DJ Manytiktok called TikTok Baile Nocturno.

Watch the video below.

Reactions as gorgeous young lady flaunts voluptuous assets on Twitter to mark March 6

@papa_qweku said:

Eii enti Oman yi bɛyɛ yiye?

@itstorialove commented:

Yassss sis served the dish hella hot

@cpt_yoshi said:

3to) mu hiccups

@kankvm stated:

if you ever want that thing ate lemme know

@Vantriga said:

Waa see the way you dey force yourself

@NiiKommeyyy remarked:

B*ttocks way dey go press up

