A Nigerien boy has revealed that he travelled to Ghana purposely to do business

The 22-year portable radio seller is a married man with two kids currently resident in Niger

Social media users were divided in their reactions as some commended him for his vision whereas others said his decisions lacked proper planning

A Nigerien boy has opened up about life in Ghana and the daily hustle he goes through to earn a decent income.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the 22-year-old Ibrahim, a married man and a father of two said he travelled to Ghana purposefully to do business or engage in a trade.

Nigerien Boy Says He Travelled To Ghana Without His Family

Ibrahim who currently sells portable radios among other electronic audio devices in Accra said he made the trip to Accra in search of greener pastures leaving behind his wife and two kids.

He however added that he constantly gets in touch with his family to inquire about their well-being.

“I am married, I have a wife and two kids but they are not here with me. They are in Niger”. “I came to Ghana to do radio business,” he said with a bright smile during his interview with YEN.com.gh

A mixed reaction greets Ibrahim's ambition

The story of Ibrahim has generated mixed reactions with a section of commenters commending him for his tenacity and ambition to seek greener pastures in Ghana whereas others believe his decisions were not well thought through.

Others also were stunned that he was a father with two kids at the age of 22.

laila_lamin

Those complaining nu how is this a problem ?? Isn't it better than changing girls everyday ? Moreover you could see he's smart and hardworking guyMay God make a way for him

yeahyeah949805

How is that possible. Women are desperate ooooo. Still dey imagine

designed_by_denora

Wei na da b3n na 3b3 y3 yie? Two kids at 22 Eii

Ghana Deports 562 Nigerien Beggars Back To Their Country;

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the government of Ghana has collaborated with the embassy of Niger in Accra to repatriate 562 beggars to Niamey with plans to send back even more illegal migrants.

The beggars, who arrived in Ghana without proper documents, were often seen in large numbers on the streets of Accra. Their presence has for many years been a matter of public concern.

