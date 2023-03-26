A Nigerian lady has bagged a fully-funded scholarship that will enable her to study at a university in Canada

But the problem now is that her boyfriend has asked her to choose between him and the scholarship offer

According to the man, if she chooses to travel out of Nigeria, she should take it that their relationship is over

A lucky Nigerian lady has been offered a fully-funded university scholarship to study in Canada.

The problem, however, is that her boyfriend has asked her to choose between him and the scholarship offer.

The lady said her man will dump her if she goes. Photo credit: Terryfic3D and Yana Iskayeva/ Getty Images. (Photos used for illustration only).

The man said the lady should not travel but that she should consider staying in Nigeria for the sake of their relationship.

Confused lady seeks advice over scholarship in Canada

The confused lady said she did not want to lose her man, and she asked for advice from a lady known on Twitter as @SummerOkibe.

The confused lady said:

“I should either stay back in Nigeria, build our future together in Nigeria and stick together or they end the relationship and she can proceed to Canada.

"Why make me choose, she asked him? He said... “our plans to be together will not be feasible if you relocate abroad.”

The lady whose identity has been protected is confused and does not know what to do. She is currently 22 years old.

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@adeyemoffn said:

"That guy is still young. That guy might end up not marrying her even if she decides to stay back. She better take that opportunity ASAP."

@UDemeribe commented:

"Straight path to PR and citizenship in the future. She should go with it."

@Dairoolayinkao2 said:

"Why will she stay back? If she love herself, and want a better future for herself, she should go to school. After all , if she make am, they will both enjoy it."

@babbyyetu commented:

"Wahala thank God I have a sensible boyfriend sha."

