A man and his wife have gone viral on TikTok after their daughter posted a video with their throwback photo

It was revealed in the video that the lovely couple were both 50, and they got married when they were 23

The video has sparked reactions among young people, some of who said the couple looked younger in old age

People on TikTok are stunned by the video of a couple who got married at the same age.

The video was posted on TikTok by @queenmotivat, and it shows a throwback photo of the lovely couple.

The couple still looks young at the age of 50. Photo credit: TikTok/@queenmotivat.

The old photo showed that they both got married at the age of 23.

Stunning couple goes viral on TikTok

After staying together for 27 years, they have now posted new photos to show what they currently look like.

The couple were seen posing for the camera with the woman adorning a beautiful afro hair. They were later seen riding together and clasping hands in a car.

Their daughter, who posted the video containing the photos, said her parents look younger at the age of 50 than they were when they were 23.

Young people who have seen the throwback video confessed that it inspired them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@jihanccc said:

"God! Your mum is definitely one of the best-looking humans I have ever seen."

@amiehusna said:

"That glow on their faces. They really found their soulmates."

@maazi commented:

"Proof that marry someone exactly your age. I'm claiming this for me and my man."

@missmarfor asked:

"Did they stop growing since the last picture?"

@jaytosh commented:

"Proof that when you are in a happy marriage, you age gracefully."

@perfectorganicskincare said:

"They look so lovely together."

@Mummynejw said:

"Your mum is absolutely stunning."

@kimberlywiggings said:

"A love that lasts a lifetime."

