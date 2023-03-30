A father-in-law advised his daughter's husband on the things he needs to do to have a sweet marriage

The man told the groom to be very patient in the relationship and have a forgiving heart towards his wife

The father said that whenever the lady wrongs him, he should consider the respect he has for her parents

In a viral wedding video shared on @jidegoldalagasat's page, a father sat his daughter and her husband and advised the groom publicly.

In the clip, he told him to behave responsibly in the relationship whenever the lady misbehaves. The father added that there is no marriage without its issues.

The groom listened attentively as the bride's father advised him. Photo source: @jidegoldalagasat

Source: UGC

Father-in-law advised groom

The father told the groom that the lady was younger and he should always consider the years they had invested in their relationship.

Making a Yoruba proverb, the man said:

"We can't walk without the head shaking."

He charged the husband on the need to take care of his daughter even when she wrongs him. Many TikTokers loved the father-in-law's advice.

At the time of publication, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 8,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@jeje gently said:

"D bride dey fear, make daddy no misyan. Thank God Daddy no drink too much."

@____OLA_DON007___: said:

"Father is on 8 beers."

@s said:

"This is a definition of a good father......., God bless you Daddy."

@Rawdat said:

"Good advice. God bless all our parent may they eat the fruit of their labour inshallah."

@@tobbylaz said:

"The bride go cus wahala no how...women wahala no be here but na wisdom o.never beat them they are also fun to be with."

@Ijoba K Ijoba said:

"No be to enter comment section every time dey laugh like mumu.. you seff comment."

@Tobiloba said:

"I love this man with all my heart I’m praying to have this kind Inlaw."

@KingOfSuccess said:

"Wat a father, God bless u Sir. A very candid words of advise from a very gud father... God bless der union..."

@lovethayomipo said:

"Wow! I really love this man, he loves his daughter, it shows. That's just my dad for you, PEACEMAKER himself, of blessed memory."

Source: Legit.ng