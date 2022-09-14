@Justoneblow5, a young boy on TikTok is fast becoming famous for his unusual mannerisms on the app

The Ghanaian boy who has recorded quite a number of videos is always seen using expensive iPhones

The part that has gotten him the most attention is how he always flaunts a pretty girl as his wife

A young Ghanaian boy identified on TikTok as @Justoneblow5 is confusing many on the platform as it appears to be from both a humble and rich background at the same time.

The boy has recorded many videos of himself in regular-looking Ghanaian localities but what is interesting is that he always uses expensive iPhones to record videos of himself.

As though that was not enough wonder, @Justoneblow5 is usually seen with a pretty girl he calls his 'wife' who is constantly seen hanging out with him.

Just one blow on TikTok & his supposed girlfriend Photo credit: @justoneblow via TikTok

Source: UGC

The young boy, at the time of this report, already has more than 25,000 followers on TikTok with one of his videos clocking over 900,000 views.

His speech and mannerisms make him appear as though he is a man in a boy's body but that is a question @justoneblow5 is yet to address.

Some social media reactions

Since the young man started gaining attention on social media, a lot of comments have been made by his fans. Below were some interesting ones.

Armstrong indicated:

chairman she is your girlfriend eeee! she she family know you annn

Theophilus Agyemang mentioned:

baba show me the way

Nessa_Ahoufe❤️ added:

Eeiiiiiii I can’t stop laughing anyway nice one

Watch his video that went viral below

Ghanaian Man Writes Love Note On GH₵5 For His Lover

In another interesting report, a young man whose identity is withheld inadvertently committed an offense against the law just in the bid to express how much love he has for a lady suspected to be his beloved crush or girlfriend.

In a post that was shared by TV3 Ghana, the young man boldly wrote his thoughts on a GH₵5 legal tender for her, which is a gesture many see to be rather hilarious.

The most interesting part of the note was, that the lady's full name was also inscribed neatly, making it easy for anyone who knows the couple to be able to rightly guess who they are.

Source: YEN.com.gh