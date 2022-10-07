Photos of a Ghanaian couple that capture their massive transformation have got many congratulating them online

The husband shared that he has been with his wife for 21 years but has been married 15 years out of it

Star Hut commented: "Nyame ay3 bi. May the Lord continue to sustain your home. Happy anniversary"

A man and his wife of 15 years have recently got many congratulating them after sharing photos that capture their growth over the years on social media.

Younger Ben with his girlfriend at the time and with his wife 21 years later Photo credit: Ben Bonarparte

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the popular Facebook page, Tell It All, had the man, Ben Bonarparte, revealing that he has been with his now-wife for 21 years but has been married for 15 years.

Several pictures which captured many happy moments in the journey were also shared. Ben also entreated social media users to help him thank God for how far he has brought them.

His actual post read:

I’ve been with her for 21years but took her to the Alter exactly 15 years today. Dear members, please join us sing songs of praise for his faithfulness

The post attracted over 2,000 reactions, with 290 comments and 3 shares.

A few of the lovely comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

Perpetual Agouty said:

Congratulations to you both. wishing you many more wonderful years filled with happiness together.

Star Hut replied:

Nyame ay3 bi. May the Lord continue to sustain your home. Happy anniversary

Manchester United Supporters Ghana commented:

Love story with pictorial evidence . Happy marriage life to you

From @Maame Pomaa:

Woww glory be to his name for guiding you guys through the entire journey may he continue to be your guidance Amen

@Mary Edwin wrote:

Marriage is hard nowadays so to even cross 10 yrs and over is a huge achievement u shld be proud of. I say congratulations to u both

@JOB COACH commented:

Ayeyi. We thank God for this reunion. We pray for his guidance and favour upon the years ahead. Happy anniversary to you both.

