A beautiful bride shared a video that captured the moment she and her husband danced in front of their wedding guests

The lady who asked people to judge who the best dancer was displayed every dance move she had seen on TikTok

Many social media users said the man was also probably a TikToker going by the way he matched his wife's energy

A beautiful lady on TikTok, @gabez.lee, has shared a video showing the moment she slugged it out with her husband on the dance floor.

The lady and her husband faced each other and got to work. The husband watched his bride dance for some seconds before joining her.

The lovely couple having their moment on the dance floor. Photo source: @gabez.lee

The bride and groom entertained the wedding guests

He infused much energy into his dance moves so the woman would not win. In the TikTok video, one of the wedding guests, who got so excited, had to join the dance as he sprayed the couple money.

Before they got dancing, their MC said: "Who sabi dance pass?" to kick off the contest. Many people who watched the video prayed for the young couple's home to continue in happiness.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 24,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

Queen habibat said:

"They are both steppers. God bless your union guys."

Daddy’z Shugha said:

"De wife of course."

Angelauche said:

"What you see when you marry a tiktoker."

Her Mothers Daughter said:

"Omo even hubby is a TikToker."

omodano said:

"Bride dey dance like African Shakira. Shakira no do pass this one."

patcyswtlove said:

"The Tiktoker wife won and that's on period, see all our moves gal you won."

Ladywhite said:

"My future husband, make sure you know how to dance ooo."

SISI WURA said:

"The wife na tiktoker ooo upon say she wear heels."

Nice said:

"The husband won she's begging him to calm down I love this it's amazing."

