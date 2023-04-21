A Ghanaian lady now living abroad has made an observation regarding how people relate to her ever since she moved abroad

In a video, the lady said her relatives now treat her with respect any time they speak with her

She has encouraged Ghanaians who have the opportunity to travel to do so immediately

A young Ghanaian lady is in disbelief over the way her loved ones now accord her respect ever since news of her travel abroad reached them

In a TikTok video, the young lady @nanaamapinamang, who was wearing a winter coat, said she has observed that her relatives of late now speak to her in a respectful tone and also address her properly.

Ghanaian lady expresses amusement over actions of her relatives since she travelled Photo credit:@nanaamapinamang/TikTok

She added that they have also developed a sudden affection for her so much that they call very often to see how she is doing.

"Ever since I travelled, my loved ones now treat me with respect, they now use words like please and madam when we are talking. This was not the case at first when I was in Ghana"

The lady who was smiling throughout the video said the lesson she has learnt is that it is good to travel and hence would advise everyone in Ghana to do so when the opportunity presents itself.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the observation of the lady

The 32-second video sparked reactions from netizens, with many saying that they are acting nice probably because they want money.

VIRTUOUS LADY stated:

Hahahahaaa woha adwen menua but true talk paaa but we wish to come some ooo but sikasem nti hmmm

Kwame Gentle replied:

They want money that why

Lilly Agyemang reacted:

Say it again ooooo

Lazy people should not travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had generated a huge talking point on TikTok after he advised people who are lazy to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, the man who works as a factory hand in a fruit packaging warehouse said the key principle of success abroad is hard work hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

He cited how he works for 11 hours non-stop simply because he needs money to pay school fees.

