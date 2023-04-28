A Nigerian man who sent his wife abroad has been left in shock as she went there and got pregnant

According to the shocking story trending on Twitter, the man's wife has since given birth to the baby abroad

When the news got to him, the husband was said to have fallen sick and died due to the shock

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Nigerian man has reportedly passed on from shock after hearing that his wife got pregnant with another man's baby.

A story posted on Twitter has it that the man sent his wife abroad, but that has proved to be a regrettable decision.

The man died out of shock after hearing his wife gave birth for another man. Photo credit: Getty Image/LWA and Yana Iskayeva. (Photos used for illustration only).

Source: UGC

Nigerian wife gets pregnant for another man in the UK

According to the story posted by lawyer, @BolanleCole, the man sponsored his wife to travel to the UK alongside their two children.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She got there and started associating with another man and eventually got pregnant and has since given birth.

When the news reached her husband, who was still in Nigeria, he was shocked and couldn't stand the news. He reportedly passed on due to the shock.

Part of the story reads:

"A man struggled and sent his wife and two kids to Liverpool in UK for a better life and conducive environment only for the wife to start having affairs with another man and even got pregnant for the man. The husband in Nigeria didn’t know until the woman gave birth, it was the shock of the news that killed the man. Things are happening."

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Obajemujnr_ said:

"Sending your wife and kids to another location is not always advisable. It is the same thing as grilling a chicken for another man to feed on."

@Tehila_O commented:

"That woman no just try at all!! That was wicked! Having said that it seemed the man just dumped them without looking back. He wasn't visiting. Or how do you explain how the wife gave birth before finding out?"

Couple who met online get married

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a White man married a lady he met on Instagram.

In a video which told their love story, the man travelled from his country to meet with his woman physically.

He proposed to her the same day they met face to face, and they got married the Islamic way.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng