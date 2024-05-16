Youngest Chief In Ghana Looks Classy In Expensive Kente Ensemble At Otumfuo's Akwasidae Durbar
- The youngest Chief in Ghana made a grand entry at Otumfuo's Akwasidae Durbar at the Manhyia Palace over the weekend
- The wealthy chief was spotted expensive gold jewellery as he arrived at the royal event
- Some social media users have congratulated the royal on his enstoolment at a chief at a young age
A video of the handsome royal, alleged to be the youngest chief in Ghana, made a bold statement with his traditional wear at Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Akwasidae durbar at the Manhyia Palace over the weekend.
The young chief donned a colourful and expensive kente wrap, which was set with expensive gold jewellery to accessorise his look.
In the viral video, the intelligent chief walked majestically in his native sandals, which match his hat, while his staff holds his giant umbrella.
Nana Kwame Bediako and his wife rock kente outfits at the Akwasidae Durbar
Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly called Freedom Jacob Ceasar, The New Force leader, and his wife arrived at the Akwasidae Durbar in their plush car at the royal event.
Some social media users have commented on the trending video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Yaya Mohammed stated:
He will cry for rice and egg + kallypo very soon.
Akosua Ruth stated:
what if Nana sleeps on the floor and starts crying for kalypo
Abenaa Owoahemaa-Boateng stated:
Culture and tradition should continue to avoid litigation in "chieftancy" in Ghana. Diapers will be charged alright but I support
Appiah Kubi Williams stated:
Make your kalypo and biscuits ready before he start rolling on the floor with his rich kente
Prince Nicholas Amoah Owusu stated:
Is it a joke or what?? Chief of which town?? I can't think far
Jonathan Asiedu stated:
This king will do more than kufundo
Bernard Owusu Ansah stated:
Abeg why are u forcing kingship on someone's boy
Anne Addae stated:
They should remember and change his diapers
Millicent Bemah stated:
hope u guys didn't forget to wear his diapers de3?....if not hmmmm
Alice Walton stated:
He don't even know where he is going to
