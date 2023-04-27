A gentleman who got married 8 months ago has revealed he is determined to divorce his wife

According to him, his wife insisted on contributing GH¢120k to their wedding when his budget was only GH¢40k

After the marriage ceremony, she opened up that the money was a loan, and he is the one obliged to pay

A young man in Ghana has narrated an ordeal in his life in an anonymous letter to Tima Kumkum of Hitz FM for their Late Night Show.

According to him, his wife outsmarted him in a way that got him pained to the extent that all the love in his heart for the woman has vanished into thin air.

The narrator revealed that he budgeted GH¢40k for the wedding with his wife, but she insisted that it was not enough, adding that she was contributing GH¢120k of her own money.

"I told her that money was too much. I suggested that she uses only half for the wedding so that we can save the rest for something more useful. But she insisted. Even my friends were surprised that I was able to hold such a glamorous wedding, but I told them my wife assisted," the young man revealed.

However, during their honeymoon, the narrator revealed that his wife disclosed to him the money she contributed was a loan, and he has to pay for it because he is the man of the house.

Although the marriage has been only eight months old, the man is determined to divorce his wife, pay off the loan and live his life.

Ghanaians comment on the story of a man whose wife took GH¢120k for their wedding

Check out some of the reactions from netizens in the comment section below.

Selma Ewura Ama Amartey opined:

40,000ghc was more than enough. You should have man up and told her,either my way or there will be no wedding. I agree to the divorce since you are pained. It better to walk out in piece than in pieces. She's not the woman for you.

Theresa N Y Petiafo mentioned:

Loan for marriage is not not to me... Thanks to God for saving me out of same issues some years ago, I would rather be single than going for loan to marry. Apuuu

Kefilwe Moji Lekuntwane said:

She’s not a Helper not a builder but a destroyer & killer . What’s important to her is her & what she wants , not the progress of the family . My Brother send her back to her parents unless you ready to move backwards when ur agemate s move up & forward . I’m angry too .This is insane - doesn’t make sense @ all. That’s now a wife.

