Chantelle Kuku Eghan has disclosed how long they waited for the GWR to confirm her son as the youngest male artist in the world

She said they waited three months before finally receiving the news of her son's latest achievement.

Chantell added that even though she was anxious about the outcome, she however believed that her son's attempt would be successful

Chantelle Kukua Eghan, the mother of the one-year-old boy named by the Guinness World Record (GWR) as the youngest male artist, has disclosed how long they waited for confirmation on her son's attempt.

Chantelle Eghan, an artist herself, revealed that they had to wait three months and some weeks before the GWR finally confirmed her little boy's attempt.

Despite this long waiting period, Chantelle said she was hopeful Ace Liam Nana Sam Ankrah's attempt would not be in vain.

Speaking to Joynews in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on the confirmation of her son's success, Chantelle, a single mother, said the team initially wanted to pay for an expedited review of her boy's GWR attempt but later decided against it for good reasons.

"Initially, we wanted to pay, but then I was thinking this is someone who is an artist. I'm a single mum, first of all, I need the money to help him push the art, so I would rather use the money to help him create his artwork. Three months isn't that long, we are here right now, we gotten the approval without paying," she said

"I think patience does move mountains and God lets everything happen at the right time as well," she added

Many Ghanaians attempt GWR records

Ace Liam's achievement could be described as remarkable, considering that many Ghanaians have attempted various GWR records between December 2023 and this year without success.

Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon attempt was disqualified because she did not follow the rules set out by the GWR.

Tamale-based Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak suffered the same fate after her Cook-a-thon attempt was also disqualified.

Six paintings that made 1-year-old Ghanaian a world record holder surface

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian prodigy Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah has grabbed headlines for all the right reasons after it was confirmed that he had been recognized as the youngest male artist in the world.

A video has resurfaced on TikTok showcasing the six beautiful paintings that earned the one-year Ghanaian boy the enviable world record.

Many people thronged the comment section to showered praises on Ace Liam for the masterpiece.

