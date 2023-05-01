A lady has revealed how finding her mother's bed with another man affected her while growing up

The lady said it happened when she was six years old and remembered vividly that her young brother was also present

The shocking revelation, which the lady said defined her growing up, was shared on public radio

A Nigerian woman holding onto an unfortunate trauma finally let it off her chest for healing.

While speaking to Brekete Family Radio, the lady revealed she caught her sleeping with another man when she was only six years old, and the memory has not left her.

The woman vividly painted the scenario indicating that she knew what happened at the time.

The lady said:

"My mother is actually an unfaithful wife. I caught him sleeping with another man, and she kept us on the floor with my younger brother."

The woman went on to say that whatever to a child while she was growing up can have a long-term influence on how her life is shaped.

"Whatever happens to a child that is bad, she never forgets. But it is possible that if it is a good thing, she may forget."

The lady spoke with clear and sharp certainty without mincing words, a testament that it may be a factual experience.

When the presenter asked if the light was turned on, she said the light was turned off, but the bedside light was turned on.

"The bedside light was on. My younger brother was sleeping beside me on the floor; I could still remember."

Watch the video below

Extramarital affair on the rise in Nigeria

Various studies and reports have attempted to estimate the prevalence of adultery or extramarital affairs among women in Nigeria.

A report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in 2010 estimated that about 24% of women in Nigeria have engaged in extra-marital affairs.

Another study published in the journal "African Journal of Reproductive Health" in 2014 found that about 34% of women in Nigeria had been involved in extramarital affairs. It is likely that the actual figure is higher, as these figures are likely to underestimate the true extent of adultery among Nigerian women.

