A lady who is 30 years old has narrated how she remained single since high school because her boyfriend broke her heart

Wewee revealed that she got pregnant for the young man and protected his image but he broke her heart instead

According to Wewee, who came on Date Rush to find love, her high school boyfriend ended up dating her school mother instead

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Wewee, a 30-year-old lady from Liberia, came on Date Rush to find love, where she revealed a high school incident that made her single until now.

According to Wewee, she was a brilliant young girl in high school with a promising future but had to drop out of school because she got pregnant with her boyfriend.

"I was chosen for a scholarship, but in SHS 3, this guy was always pestering me to have an affair with him and that happened during our proms night, and I got pregnant as a result. I could not graduate and lost my scholarship," she said.

Wewee narrating her heartbreak story Photo credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: Youtube

How Wewee on Date Rush got heartbroken in high school

To make matters even worse, Wewee indicated that the pregnancy was ectopic, which means it grew outside of her womb and had to be removed by emergency surgery.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"In the midst of all of that, I protected by boyfriend because I wanted him to be able to graduate. If I had mentioned his name, he would have been expelled from the school and lost his place as well," the Date Rush lady revealed.

However, in return, the boy decided to go for Wewee's school mother and started dating her. But the part that scarred her the worst was that the gentleman travelled to the US with Wewee's school mom on the same day she had her surgery.

"I was not able to date any man since then because I always feared that what happened with my previous lover would recur. It's been 10 years since then," Wewee said in the emotional video.

Watch from 12:27 below:

Date Rush contestant Lovia says she speaks bad English due to poor education

Meanwhile, on Ghana's most popular relationship reality show, Date Rush Season 6, Lovia became a viral sensation due to her bad grammar, which she proudly displayed.

However, the curvy woman described how she was abandoned as a young girl in need of parental help in an emotive narrative.

On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, the lovely young woman revealed this shocking information on TV3's NewDay programme after being summoned with her husband, whom she married on April 1, 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh