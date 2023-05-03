A groom expressed great happiness during his wedding ceremony as he demonstrated great liveliness and energy

The wife, who could not match the man's level of excitement, looked embarrassed while the groom tried to make her dance

Many TikTokers who watched their video wondered if the woman was forced to marry the man or if the bride price was free

A man (@gozzymore) has shared a video of a groom dancing with great energy during his traditional wedding ceremony.

He held his bride's hand and tried to make her move. Despite the energy he was oozing, his wife was not just interested. The way she tried to laugh showed she was somewhat embarrassed.

The bride looks too stunned to dance with the groom. Photo source: @gozzymore

Groom's dance moves caught bride unawares

At one point in the video, other wedding guests came on stage and joined the couple. Some of them captured the moment on their phones.

Many people who reacted to the clip wondered if the lady's bride price was free for the man to dance so excitedly.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 1800 comments with more than 22,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Sey coco said:

"I don’t have problem with the dance oo,the green boxer and shoe nko?"

preciousifeeh said:

"The bride was like why is this man disgracing me like this, in the name of dancing."

prosperjessica5 said:

"When the world thought brother benard will never get married."

Felista said:

"If na me I no marry again."

Uncle Desmond (D) said:

"Is the bride price free or why is he dancing like no tomorrow."

@Ibuchi Esther said:

"He be like say pastors don tell this guy sey he no go see wife marry for life."

Lisa lee said:

"When you finally marries her with all the stress u gone through to get her."

nkeirukannoli said:

"The girl dey fall hand abeg."

pretty thang asked:

"Dem force the woman to marry?"

Brother surprised bride

