A young Nigerian lady could not keep calm when she saw the document to the landed property her grandma gifted her

After she checked the document, the lady did some incredible celebration dance moves with her two legs

Many people who reacted to the video said she was indeed lucky to have such a thoughtful and rich grandma

A video shared by @sandysplace1 captured the moment a beautiful lady was surprised by her grandma. The woman handed a property to her.

The lady, dressed in a tight and skimpy gown, scanned through some papers and quickly jumped up when she realised she had been gifted property.

The lady was very happy with her grandmother's gift. Photo source: @sandysplace1

Lady rejoices at Grandma's gift

The lady made some legwork moves before covering her face with the document. Words layered over the video read:

"When you have a rich grandmother. Surprise that came with a landed property from grandma."

Many people who thronged the video's comment section spoke about how their grandmas do not measure up.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 700 comments and more than 34,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

user6197023133975 said:

"My grandmother no get much but the yam and garri and some little money she use to give me when I was in school was much more to me."

preciousomogiate8 said:

"My granny own na to Dey go Uk up nd down, Dey message person with new new line,,,,,,saying dis is granny my new line. Wetin concern me out now."

May's G hair collection said:

"My grandma own na to dey gossip up n down..see wetin ur mate dey do for their grand children."

Aya Ayinde said:

"My own grandma nah to dey bill person."

Rockycasual said:

"I want to be that grandmother in future."

Omo_shalewa said:

"Na today my grandmother death pain me."

Confidence Bassey said:

"My grandma from my mom's side was the best granny. I miss her so much. keep resting in power."

