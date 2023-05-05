A daring lady sitting on the edge of the Devil's Pool in Zambia went viral as she tried to get the best photo for Instagram

With the majestic Victoria Falls as a backdrop, the moment was captured on video, a heart-stopping moment that had viewers both awed and alarmed

The guide, whose job is to ensure the safety of visitors, was seen standing nearby, keeping a watchful eye on the brave photo subject

A thrill seeker risked her life for a once-in-a-lifetime photo at the Devil's Pool in Zambia.Images:@dima.amazigh/Instagram

A lady sitting on the edge of the Devil's Pool has been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, the lady is seen posing with her sitting on the edge, with a spectacular view of the falls in the background.

Thrillseeker goes out of her way for the most insta worthy photo at the Devil's Pool

TikTok user @dima.amazigh shared a video of a woman doing the impossible at the Devil's pool in Zambia.

While the tourist attraction is undoubtedly beautiful, is also notoriously dangerous. The strong currents and slippery rocks make it easy to lose balance and fall over the edge, so visitors must wear life jackets and be closely monitored by trained guides.

But for some thrill-seekers like this lady, the rules and safety precautions seem like an inconvenience and don't matter when you want to get that perfect shot.

Watch the video below:

Social media users question safety measures at Devil's Pool after viral video

While some praised the photo for its stunning composition and bravery, others criticised it for being reckless and irresponsible. Many netizens expressed concern for the lady's safety and accused the guide of putting her life in danger just for the sake of a photo.

Other avid travellers weighed in on the situation:

@DegrilloDacon said:

"Never put your life in danger for pleasure."

@the_new_me2 commented:

"All for a photo, no thank you."

@Twongyeirwemonalisa said

"It can never be me."

@Ms. B commented:

"bad idea, don't die, young."

@MelTdoh

Guys, you like testing God, ne?

Daring Woman Taking Picture With Python But looks scared out

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that fear prevented a woman from doing it for social media, which resulted in a hilarious video. @chaambwa, a TikTok user, attempted to capture a photo with a python, but her body wouldn't cooperate.

Though they would have certainly done the same, watching her scream and cringe made people cry with amusement.

