The famous 'Tortoise and the Hare' fable happened in real life, affirming the popular narrative

A turtle was made to race against a rabbit, and at the end of the sprint, the slow but steady reptile beat the mammal to it

Netizens have been sharing exciting thoughts on the video, and YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the most interesting reactions

The real-life version of the famous 'The Tortoise and the Hare' fable was held in a primary school, revealing a strikingly similar narrative.

Checks conducted by YEN.com.gh reveal the video was first published on a Spanish website called telehit.com in 2020 but was recently shared by social media influencer @real_nafu, generating loads of exciting reactions.

In the footage, the turtle began the race at full speed but relapsed along the way, while the turtle was steadily moving one step at a time until it succeeded in winning the race.

Social media reactions to the real-life turtle and rabbit race

Since the video surfaced online, many have been sharing their thoughts on the footage. Below are some of the comments they shared.

@OlumideEwenla commented:

I learned that life is not a rush process it is a walk slow and be patient of every step you take

@aadamdemmy indicated:

No matter how fast you are, if you stop the slower will be the winner. This really motivates me

@victus1996 mentioned:

Nobody saw in different angle. What if the rabbit felt embarrassed competing with tortoise for speed . Speedy Hare!!! . Once there was a very speedy Hare, speedy Hare!!! Lmao

@Didynne opined:

Rabbits easily suffer heart attack due to noise pollution. That rabbit was going through a lot of trauma but the kids didn't know

Watch the video below:

