Blacks Stars player Mohammed Kudus has been filmed vibing with a friend in a heartwarming video

The duo shared sweet moments as Kudus' pal offered some tips to advance the footballer's career

Fans thronged the comments section of a post by Junior Muntari on Facebook, where they gushed over the pair

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been captured vibing with a friend in a heartwarming video that has melted the hearts of netizens.

Social media user Junior Muntari 1 posted the clip of the Black Stars player on Facebook on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Mohammed Kudus vibes with his friend in video. Photo credit: Junior Muntari 1.

Source: Facebook

Sharing the adorable clip of Mohammed Kudus, Junior Muntari indicated that he has had a long-time relationship with the footballer.

"ENo Be Today I Start Supporting @Mohammed Kudus I Started Since Salt No Dey Inside The Soup Till Now That They Put Some Good Spices Into The Soup

"ME AM NOT A FUN OF Mohammed Kudus AM MORE THAN A FUN AM A BROTHER," he captioned the clip on Facebook.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the video of Mohammed Kudus and Junior Muntari 1

Reactions trailed Mohammed Kudus and Junior Muntari 1's clip, where the pair emanated positive vibes.

Rita Nyaaba commented:

That's our stars, boys. Much love.

Aziz Abdul Razak said:

Kudus Mohammed, keep making us proud. I am proud of you as a Muslim, bro.

Musa Osmania Abiaduka posted:

Thanks, Allah. We are proud of you.

Zinsonni Zaid reacted:

Well done.

Bridget Darkey commented:

Deep love and great advice for a brother.

Kamaluddeen Ismail shared:

Maa shah Allah. I love this. May Allah protect you for us.

Joseph Kwaw Nyamekeh said:

You are the best.

Ayisha Salifu reacted:

Masha Allah, excellent advice.

Seidu Dagomba posted:

Allah saakama alihari insha allahu

Genera Candy commented:

Wallahi, I love this video. May Allah bless you.

SadeeqTmt Lagosboy commented:

All the best of luck.

Steven Sogbo posted:

I love my bro, Kudos.

Papigee Olu said:

One love.

Osman Seeba stated:

Masha Allah, more bless Jenior m Keep the good work, proud of u people and all huslers.

Eric Qerch Fiador commented:

Wish him luck.

Hajia Rama Sanni indicated:

Masha Allah. That is good advice, bro. May Allah bless you too.

Surv Ival said:

Maashaa Allah. The sky is the limit, Maestro.

Musah Yussif said:

WE STILL PRAYING FOR YOU GUYS.

Moctare Hamed posted:

Wow, nice video. Good luck to you all, guys.

Ras Boyei indicated:

Alhamdullaih, we are so proudd! We Ghanaians love him and will keep supporting him always with prayers and everything.. go higher, Kudus and make Ghan proud.

Muh'd Thabiit Adam posted:

All the best, Kudus.

Mohammed Kudus wins Man of the Match in Black Stars game against Egypt

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus emerged as the Man of the Match in the game against Egypt in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The West Ham United football star scored a brace in the match that ended 2-2 on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Kudus received the honour for his outstanding performance following the highly competitive game, becoming the second Ghanaian player to win the title, following Alexander Djiku in the first Black Stars game against Cape Verde.

Netizens, especially fans of Mohammed Kudus, took to the comments section of a post by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to shower compliments on the footballer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh