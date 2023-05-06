Prince Harry's anticipated arrival at King Charles' Coronation got tongues wagging on social media

The Duke of Sussex attended the historical event without his wife, Meghan Markle, who remained in the US with their kids

Prince Harry topped trending topics on Twitter, and his critics and supporters posted comments about his attendance

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Prince Harry's arrival at Westminster Abbey for King Charles' Coronation got tongues wagging. Image: Chris Jackson and Max Mumby

Source: UGC

LONDON - Prince Harry arrived at the Coronation of his father, King Charles, without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

He walked in at Westminster Abby looking in good spirits while chatting to his cousin Princess Beatrice and her spouse Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Prince Harry reunites with the royal family following publication of Spare

According to The Mirror, it is the first time Prince Harry has seen the royal family since his explosive memoir Spare was released.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Prince Harry landed in London on Friday and will allegedly return to California for Prince Archie's birthday after the Coronation ceremony, reported BBC News.

Prince Harry trended following his entrance into the Royal Anglican church, and many social media users said it was awkward to see him attending without his family.

Twitter users comment on Prince Harry walking into Westminster Abby

@hcheer_jz said:

"So proud of #PrinceHarry, it would be so difficult to walk into a pack of wolves like this. He’s definitely got Princess Diana’s strength."

@karensmyidol commented:

"My nan loves Prince Harry she’s had a massive rant about how A is wearing all the full stuff and he’s not. I’m hearing it all today, I agree though, we all love Prince Harry. ❤️"

@only_chichio posted:

"Poor Prince Harry is about to be dragged for coming alone, and Meghan on the other had too for not coming for the coronation."

@MiziSocial34 tweeted:

"Prince Harry arrives at Coronation and awkwardly walks alone behind other royals."

@Rahafox5 stated:

"Prince Harry arriving alone.What a sad moment. While he was walking with his cousins still a sad image without his wife, kids, brother and family. Yes, part of that is his choice but still tough to see."

@impossible_cut wrote:

"Gotta feel for Prince Harry walking down alone behind the rest of the royal household! I don’t blame him for anything, Meaghan, however."

@Mocha3x asked:

"Why did Prince Harry have to be alone on this occasion? SHAME"

Diamond on Queen Elizabeth's Crown allegedly stolen from Africa

In a previous article, YEN.com.gh reported that there have been debates about the diamond on the Crown of Queen Elizabeth II, which sat atop her coffin as she lay in state.

According to reliable information, the diamond was obtained in South Africa as a gift to Kind Edward VII on his birthday.

But South Africans believe that the precious stone was stolen from them in 1905 when the British ruled them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za