Kumawood comedian Ras Nene has bagged another enviable brand deal with the tech giant, TECNO

The YouTube sensation has been on the rise, making big moves like this ambassadorial deal with TECNO through the success of his short skits

His latest deal also took him face to face with Ghana's hottest rap star, Lyrical Joe

Ghanaian actor and comedian Ras Nene, popularly known as Akaebenezer or Dr Likee, has landed another huge deal.

When he entered the TECNO office, the workers lined up to greet him, as he has been officially named the new TECNO Spark series ambassador.

Dr Likee held one of the phones in his hand as he interacted with the workers and made them laugh at his jokes.

Dr Likee signing the 400k ambassadorial deal with TECNO, makes Lyrical Joe laugh hard Image credit: @+Plus1TV

Ras Nene looked handsome in a simple blue and flower-patterned shirt and dark-blue khaki shorts paired with easy-wear loafers.

As Dr Likee entered the room, the assembled workers who were dressed sharply in branded Lacoste shirts and jeans trousers got up from their seats to welcome him. They greeted him by saying:

Good morning, Dr Spark.

To which he responded with:

I'm Dr Spark. Use TECNO.

From there, the video showed that they proceeded to the signing table, where Dr Likee looked through and signed some documents.

He also challenged rapper Lyrical Joe in a friendly rap battle that left everyone in the room laughing very hard.

Ghanaians react to Dr Likee's latest brand endorsement deal

Indeed, the Kumawood actor is liked by all. He received massive love from his fans in the comment section of the post.

Elvis Zogan wrote:

I’m so happy for Dr Likee. He deserves this and much more. More blessings big brother.

Josephine Arthur said:

I'm soo happy to see Doctor Likee come this far. Congratulations to him.

Kelly Essel commented:

The real definition of it's never too late in life. God is in control. Congrats, champ.

Source: YEN.com.gh