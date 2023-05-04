Black Sherif, in an interview with Zionfelix, revealed that he does not own a vehicle and has only one bike, and even that was a gift

The musician said he only has money to work and take care of himself and not cash to blow on luxury

Many folks who watched the interview were intrigued by the young musician's insight and maturity

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif left many intrigued after he revealed in a recent interview that he does not own a vehicle and has only one bike, which was gifted to him.

The talented musician disclosed this information in a deep conversation with popular blogger Zionfelix.

During the interview, he stated that he only has money to work and take care of himself and does not have the financial resources to splurge on luxuries like expensive cars.

He further told Zionfelix that he was content with his current lifestyle and is solely focused on his music career.

Black Sherif's revelation has left many fans and followers stunned. The rising star has been making waves in the Ghanaian music scene, with his unique sound and thought-provoking lyrics garnering him a large following. Despite his success, Black Sherif has chosen to remain grounded and focused on his craft.

The young musician's maturity and humility impressed many who watched the interview. Several fans took to social media to express their admiration for the Second Sermon hitmaker who is competing for the Artiste Of The Year at the 2023 VGMAs.Fans admire Black Sherif

Calvin Okaikoi Aryee commented:

I love it when he said, we have cash to work. Invest in yourself bruv, greatest ROI ever..

Patricia Caped commented:

He is really maturing and it’s obvious in this interview.

Solomon Darkwah wrote:

This guy be matured roff he mean business ❤ I love that

Black Sherif Meets Jamaican Musician Kranium In The US

In another story, Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif met Jamaican singer Kranium in the U.S., and this has brought smiles to the faces of many Ghanaians.

The two are billed to perform at the concert of American singer Pharell Williams at Virginia Beach.

Many Ghanaians have shared the photo on social media, expressing their joy at the 'Kwaku the Traveller' hitmaker expanding his network by meeting internationally recognised musicians.

