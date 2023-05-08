Former Ghanaian politician and Minister of Education Professor Dominic Fobih has wed a younger lady

Per reports, the new wife of the 80-year-old former Member of Parliament for Assin South in Ghana's Central Region is 27-year-old

The couple's video hasn't garnered much attention, but their selfie has gone viral on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Professor Dominic Fobih, a former Member of Parliament for Assin South and former Minister of Education, has tied the knot with a younger lady.

According to reports, the 80-year-old former Ghanaian legislator's new wife is a 27-year-old lady and the 9th wife.

Couple's choice of outfit

The educator and his wife did not coordinate in their choice of ensemble. The bride adorned a straight dress, moving away from the groom's traditional Kente outfit.

80-year-old former Education Minister Marries 9th wife. Photo credit: II-Abraham II-Kweku II-Lincoln.

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

At one point in the footage, the duo received accolades from the guests, who cheered them during the couple's dance.

While the duo's footage is yet to rake in massive views, the photo in which they posed standing by each other has been shared across social media.

Kwadwo Daakyehene KD shared their picture online:

80-year-old former Education Minister Marries 9th wife. Photo credit: II-Abraham II-Kweku II-Lincoln.

Source: Facebook

Netizens who reacted to the visuals expressed varied views, with some saying the lady chose peace over age and good looks.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the photo of Prof Fobih and his wife

Abigail Amek Sawyerr II posted:

Congratulations to them. I believe she chooses peace of mind.

Ekluh Bridget commented:

Everyone deserves love.

Kekeli Akosua said:

Way to go.

Amma Portia commented:

There’s nothing wrong, even if she’s young.

Samm Lade claimed:

He has married more than 11 times. Wahala for Ghana man.

Derrick Nana Owusu Appiah said:

There is lots of peace of mind in this kind of marriage.

Franklin K Sekyere posted:

Now our young women are marrying ancient of days eiii.

Adwoa Twumasi posted:

I thought she was his daughter, but God works in mysterious ways. Congratulations.

Padi Sheriff said:

Ancient of days de3 wo nnya oooo.

Kwasi Boadi Aboagye said:

Beautiful.

Agbongua Kwadwo Buenortey commented:

The man looks young.

Richard Dadzie commented:

It is not bad to marry your daughter; she can use toys to satisfy herself sometimes and start cheating when she holds your hands to go wherever you want.

Bride in heels dances with vigor

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh published that a viral video spotlighting an overexcited bride's dramatic entrance to her wedding reception with her White husband sparked a stir on social media.

At their wedding, the couple joyfully danced to Heavy Load, a well-known song by renowned Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony, as they made their way to the front.

For the occasion, the bride wore a vibrant, sleeveless dress with an exposed neck, and high heels helped her feel more confident.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh