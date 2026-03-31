TikTok influencer Eugenia West has reacted to the arrest of suspects linked to a robbery at a jewellery shop in Dzorwulu, describing the development as troubling

She expressed concern over reports that two biological siblings were involved, noting the emotional impact such actions could have on their family

She questioned why individuals, including a suspect reportedly working as a fashion designer, would engage in armed robbery instead of honest work

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TikTok influencer Eugenia West has expressed concern following the arrest of suspects linked to a robbery attack on a jewellery shop at Dzorwulu, describing the situation as deeply troubling.

Reacting to reports that two biological siblings were among those arrested, Eugenia West said it was disturbing to see family members engage in criminal activities that could damage the reputation and emotional well-being of their parents.

TikTok influencer Eugenia West has reacted to the arrest of suspects linked to a robbery at a jewellery shop in Dzorwulu, Accra. Photo credit: GhanaPoliceReport/Facebook

Source: Facebook

She further noted that many young people today are easily influenced by what they consume on social media, warning against blind followership and the dangers of keeping bad company.

According to her, it was difficult to understand why young individuals would resort to armed robbery instead of pursuing honest means of livelihood.

She pointed out that one of the suspects is alleged to be a fashion designer operating a shop in Osu, making the situation even more concerning.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Police arrest suspect in Dzorwulu robbery scandal

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of two suspects in connection with the robbery incident near Nyaho Clinic in Dzorwulu.

According to police, the suspects were arrested after months of intelligence gathering and have since admitted to the offence. Photo credit: Facebook

Source: Facebook

The suspects, identified as Abubakar Mamoud and Mahmoud Abdul Aziz, also known as Justin Martin, were arrested on February 24, 2026, at Anyaa after months of intelligence gathering.

According to a statement from the Criminal Investigation Department signed by Chief Inspector Brigitte Babanawo, the suspects are linked to a robbery that occurred on September 11, 2025.

Two armed men on a motorbike reportedly attacked the shop, assaulted an attendant, broke the glass door, and made away with assorted jewellery.

Police investigations led to the retrieval of several items believed to have been used in the robbery, including a hammer, face mask, toy pistol, gold detector, weighing scale, diamond detector, backpack, hand gloves, helmet, and two motorbikes.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly admitted to the crime and mentioned an individual identified as Eddy from Oyarifa as the receiver of the stolen items.

Efforts are currently underway to apprehend him. The suspects remain in police custody and are expected to be put before the court.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Similar attacks on Ghana's gold value chain

In 2025, there were similar attacks on shops selling precious minerals like gold. In August 2025, a group of robbers made away with about GH¢800,000 and 100 pounds worth of gold.

Adom News shared the CCTV footage of the daring armed robbery at the Okyeso Nyame gold-buying shop on August 16.

In July 2025, police busted three suspects who had planned to rob a gold consignment valued at over GH¢1.3 million. The suspects were identified as Adams Zibo, Massawud Yussif and Kenneth Khartey.

Also in July 2025, in Teleku-Bokazo in the Ellembelle Municipality, there was a robbery carried out by an 11-man gang. Robbers attacked the Capital Gold Buyer shop and made away with gold bars and an undisclosed amount of money on July 31.

Police officer slain during robbery in Kumasi

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghana police officer was killed during a robbery incident at Ahodwo, Nhyiaseo in Kumasi.

Authorities said that one person was arrested after the incident on June 27, 2024, but did not disclose additional information on the crime.

Source: YEN.com.gh