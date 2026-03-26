A former Ghanaian footballer in Germany, identified as Ibrahim, is reportedly broken and homeless, on the streets in Germany, after a series of poor financial decisions

According to him, his career was cut short after he suffered severe leg injuries while he played for his club, St Pauli football club

He said that his former club gave him an amount of €20,000 for his upkeep, but he donated the money to a church, a decision he now regrets

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The heartbreaking story of a Ghanaian man living on the streets of Germany has reignited conversations about the harsh realities faced by some Africans who travel abroad in search of better opportunities.

Ibrahim, a Ghanaian national, says his life took a devastating turn after what once appeared to be a promising football career. According to him, he played for FC St. Pauli, a well-known club based in Hamburg.

Ibrahim, a Ghanaian man now living on the streets of Germany after his football career was cut short by injury. Photo credit: AfricaLB/YouTube

Source: UGC

He recounted that his troubles began after he was promoted from the junior team to the senior side.

During this period, he suffered severe leg injuries but failed to seek immediate medical attention. The condition worsened over time, eventually leaving him bedridden.

Today, Ibrahim is physically disabled and relies on a wheelchair for movement.

He said the management of FC St. Pauli initially stepped in to support him, helping him access medical care and providing financial assistance to help his recovery and upkeep.

However, Ibrahim admitted that a major personal decision worsened his situation.

He said that he donated the entire amount given to him, reportedly €20,000, to a church. The decision, he said, ultimately left him without any financial support.

“I made a mistake,” he said, explaining that the donation had contributed significantly to his current condition of homelessness.

Now living on the streets, Ibrahim says he is at the mercy of harsh weather conditions, struggling daily to survive.

Ibrahim's battle with alcoholism

Ibrahim further noted that life on the streets has pushed him into alcoholism. According to him, the extreme cold forces him to consume alcohol regularly as a coping mechanism to stay warm.

The former footballer says poor decisions and injury left him homeless and battling alcoholism. Photo credit: Martin Bertrand/Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

What started as a survival tactic has now turned into an addiction.

He admitted that the habit is taking a serious toll on his health, but he feels trapped, as alcohol remains his only perceived relief from the freezing conditions he endures while sleeping outdoors.

Ibrahim’s story highlights the often untold struggles of some African migrants in Europe, many of whom leave home with high hopes but end up facing unexpected hardships.

His experience has sparked renewed discussions about migration, vulnerability, and the realities that lie behind the pursuit of greener pastures abroad.

Watch the YouTube video here:

Woman shows a four-storey house project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a woman living abroad proudly showcased her parents’ impressive four-storey mansion in Africa.

She toured the luxurious property, highlighting its living room, kitchen, and other plush interior and exterior features.

Netizens flooded the comments section to express admiration for her home project.

Source: YEN.com.gh