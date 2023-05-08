Osei Kwame Despite, a businessman from Ghana, has been shown in an online video experiencing a moment of self-love while sipping a cocktail

The billionaire, renowned for flaunting his opulent residences and whips, was enjoying the cocktail and displaying his expensive timepiece

Netizens commented on the footage of the businessman drinking at an unidentified event and expressed their love for him

Ghanaian millionaire and businessman Osei Kwame Despite has been filmed having a self-love moment as he sipped on a cocktail in a video on social media.

The founder of the Despite Group of Companies, including Despite Media, was captured wearing African attire with white and black designs.

He was sporting one of his many luxurious wristwatches as part of his sartorial selection.

Osei Kwame Despite chills as he shows off his luxury watch in video. Photo credit: despite_one.

Osei Kwame Despite is known for showing off his wealth

The video of the businessman, known for showing off his deluxe whips and mansions, opens with Despite sitting comfortably. One lady approached to serve him a cocktail in a glass.

Osei Kwame Despite takes a drink of the cocktail as is to be expected before turning his head in the video.

Netizens commented on the footage showing the businessman drinking at an unidentified event. Despite his tremendous fortune, his humility touched fans who reacted.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How netizens reacted to the video of Despite sipping a cocktail

Subedy commented:

Rich but humble. I love this man.

Al_zilla234 posted:

One of Ghana's wealthiest men is looking dapper and always looking good.

Sammylee reacted:

Wow, father. I love you. Rich and simple.

Lizzyaddai said:

Enjoy, stay blessed .

