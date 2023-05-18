Global site navigation

"When Slay Queen Decides to Marry": Pregnant Lady Dances With Man During Party, Sweet Video Goes Viral
"When Slay Queen Decides to Marry": Pregnant Lady Dances With Man During Party, Sweet Video Goes Viral

by  George Nyavor Audrey Gyamfi
  • A beautiful pregnant woman took dancing to the next level when she paired with a man during a party
  • The woman held hands and danced with the man, but it is not clear if he was her husband or if it was their wedding
  • TikTok users have fallen in love with the amazing dance steps displayed by the pregnant woman

A beautiful pregnant woman who danced with a man during a party has gone viral on TikTok.

The woman displayed amazing energy that has wowed dance lovers on the video-sharing platform.

Photos of a pregnant woman dancing with man.
The pregnant woman displayed accurate dance steps. Photo credit: TikTok/@the_gallery_studios.
Source: UGC

In the video posted by @the_gallery_studios, the woman was wearing a black gown which hugged her body in an amazing way.

Pregnant woman in high heels dances with man

The gown had crystal-like stones on it, and it shone like a million stars as the woman danced under the bright light.

She and the man held hands and displayed romantic dance steps as if they were a couple. They danced in a hall beautifully decorated to suit the party.

People who noticed the woman's baby bump praised her for her energy after the video went viral on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as pregnant lady displays dance steps

@Hermosa makeup said:

"If you get her pregnant she will calm down."

@Mama Boys

"Is she pregnant?"

@Fortunate shine reacted:

"Pregnant with such moves is my goal."

@user3060684679316 said:

"Woow he is dangerous."

@belding Khaonjeri said:

"She got move's... enjoy babe girl."

@kimposhy Tz said:

"Do not give alcohol to pregnant women."

@diuclara commented:

"The future mother because of her quality."

@West said:

"When slay decides to marry. She means it."

@user2153068605929 said:

"And when this child is born it will be female."

@lucky said:

"When I'm pregnant, I don't like to see heels, I walk with bare feet."

