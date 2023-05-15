An old video of a distressed mother who saved her three-month-old infant from drowning in a flood has surfaced

In May 2022, a flood partially inundated her room at Tema Manhean in the Greater Accra Region

GNA posted the footage in honour of Mother's Day, which was observed by millions of people worldwide on Sunday, May 14

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An old video of a distraught mom who saved her three-month-old baby from drowning amid floods that partly occupied their room at Tema Manhean in May 2022 has surfaced.

The clip emerged after some communities in the Greater Accra Region, including Ofankor and Awoshie, flooded after heavy downpours on Monday, May 15, 2023.

In the footage spotted by YEN.com.gh and shared on Twitter by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the woman lamented how she had to save her young baby from drowning.

The Ghanaian mom who saved her 3-month-old baby from drowning. Photo credit: @GHANANEWSAGENCY.

Source: Twitter

The woman said she had to throw the baby to another neighbour to back the infant. She added that the floods damaged all the belongings she had received from her new marriage at the time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The news outlet shared the video in honour of the Mother's Day celebrations, marked by millions worldwide on Sunday, May 14 2023. So far, it has received significant reactions from netizens.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians share disturbing videos and photos from powerful rain

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that scores of people shared visuals from the heavy downpours in Accra that flooded many parts of the capital.

It rained fiercely for several hours on Saturday, May 21, 2022, and then calmed down on Sunday morning, May 22, 2022. Some Ghanaians trooped to social media platforms, namely Twitter, to share videos and photographs of flooded areas due to the Saturday evening's rainfall.

Some individuals could be heard yelling in one video as they sought to warn a driver not to drive into what appears to be a flooded ditch.

'Aboboyaa' carrying people through floods overturns

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously published that Ghanaians shared videos of flooded areas following rains that halted business activities in some places in Accra.

Flooding caused serious gridlock on major streets in the Greater Accra Region, and some netizens and media platforms posted images online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh