A TikTok video showed a Nigerian lady, who recently gave birth, back on campus to write an exam

The mother's friend revealed that the delivery happened a day before the exam she was to sit on Monday

Many people who understood how very painful childbirth could be said the new mother was a superwoman

A lady has shared a video of a Nigerian lady who resumed school for an exam a day after she gave birth.

Many people were wowed when they saw the new mum walking out of the exam hall.

People were amazed by the mother's level of strength. Photo source: @sexyjenny1234

Source: UGC

Strong lady returns to school after childbirth

The lady's friend (@sexyjenny1234) said God is indeed a wonderful creator.

Seconds into the clip, the woman talked with friends and walked as if she had not just given birth. The clip also captured the face of the newborn.

Watch the video below:

Video of lady who just gave birth writing exams stirs reactions

Social media users were amazed, and some described her as a very strong woman.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Olori Ejiwumi520 said:

"Congratulations strong woman."

loveugochina said:

"Congratulations I receive my own triplets in Jesus Christ name Amen."

Aliyfelix1 said:

"She was my classmate in secondary School. Congratulations to her."

user8936967301266 said:

"Strong woman I'm proud of you."

Mzz_Mandy said:

"My situation now. I was thinking about how I will be going about it but you have given me hope."

Splendour said:

"Same to me o. I gave birth on Sunday too and had exam the next day. God is the greatest my baby is 3 now."

chisommaryjaneesh said:

"Congratulations faithful God."

chiomafavour492 said:

"Congratulations. God is wonderful."

Ogechi Olivia372 said:

"Congratulations. Please how did you do it with the heavy flow?"

osondu_chinasa said:

"Just like my mum put to birth on her way to write exam and 2hrs after her delivery she till went for her exam."

Bride with baby bump

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a short video captured the moment a bride was too excited for a photo pose than her groom. The lady tried to make him look well as she adjusted his clothes.

The groom had both an expression of shyness and indifference on his face. The man was also cautious about the bride's baby bump.

