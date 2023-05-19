A man graduated from the University of Johannesburg (UJ), and he celebrated with a cute video on the social media

The happy guy posted a TikTok of himself and his parents rapping to a Kanye West classic jam

People were in stitches as they saw the UJ graduate share the happy moment with his beaming family

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A man graduating from UJ made a fire TikTok. This man looked happy as he made his friend lip-sync to Kanye West.

University of Johannesburg graduate rapped to Kanye's 'Good Morning' with his parents by his side. Image: @sinethevoiceartist

Source: UGC

The video was a heartwarming moment for viewers. The clip got thousands of likes, as many loved seeing the happy family.

UJ graduate has a special moment with proud family

@sinethevoiceartist posted a video from a UJ graduate. Watch the video of him mouthing the Kanye Good Morning verse with his parents:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

SA moved as parents join in his celebration of son's degree

People love seeing happy graduates. Online users commented on how happy the mom and dad looked.

Sipho Mphozana commented:

"Trained parents Congratulations man❤️"

Siyakha Mzekeli commented:

"I’m here for the folks"

Ndi Ngu Nothemba Ekapa commented:

"It's the parents for me congratulations mntase"

Sneziey Msomi commented:

"Not your parents understanding the assignment please congratulations man❤"

chaukeayanda commented:

"Mom and dad def understood the assignment please."

Mum And Daughter Graduate Together, Arrive For Certificates In Range Rover With Personalised Number Plates

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a mother and daughter shared in celebrating the latter's University of Free State graduation.

The mother's Range Rover had "Graduates" personalised number plates, so the two arrived at the graduation ceremony in style.

The couple's relationship was praised by online users, who described it as ideal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za