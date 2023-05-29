A self-assured male student of Jachie Pramso Senior High (Japass) in Ghana showed off his dance moves in a video

He recorded himself dancing to the song Butta My Bread by JZyNO, which features Ghanaian singer Lasmid

The adorable video received over 500 views and a few comments from netizens who praised his moves

A confident male student at Jachie Pramso Senior High School in Ghana demonstrated his quick dancing routines in a TikTok video that has received some views.

The young pupil danced to the song Butta My Bread by JZyNO, which features Ghanaian musician Lasmid.

Young dancer proves he's good at what he does

He performed with hands and legs like a true professional in the footage seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok account of 206roddyimmer.

Jachie Pramso SHS student dance in video.

Source: TikTok

Over 700 people saw the video on social media, but just a few praised his routines in the comments section.

Internet users who commented on the video, particularly his male viewers, admired his confidence.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise Jachie Pramso SHS student

Yaavime commented:

See moves. I love it.

ODO MARTIN · Creator posted:

Pressure king

ODO MARTIN · Creator stated:

Wow.

Amafosted said:

Aww, I am crushing la. Love you already.

Saahene reacted:

Eii, bra. What's going on. I like it. Lol.

Skilful schoolboy shows off dance moves

Source: YEN.com.gh