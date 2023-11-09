A video of a young man in the US speaking about how a lady acted towards him after professing love to her has gone viral

The man said the lady turned him down with the excuse she could not date a resident of Kasoa

He added that the lady surprisingly now calls him often after being told he had travelled abroad

A young Ghanaian man who recently moved to the US has stirred reactions on social media after she lashed out a lady accusing her of hypocrisy.

The TikTok video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the moment the young man was seen taking a stroll where he opened up on how the lady acted badly towards him.

Man in US calls out Ghanaian lady Photo credit: @mrkuks09/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a trip down memory lane, the man said he professed love to the lady on numerous occasions only for her to reject them with the excuse that she could not start a long-distance relationship, especially with someone who lives at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The man said surprisingly the lady now calls often him and has started acting nice after she learned of his travel to the US.

"I am now in this US, is this not a long distance relationship," he said angrily.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 400 likes and 39 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the comments by the man

Many people who reacted to the video agreed with the man on his decision to rant over how the lady treated him.

Agyapong Francis stated:

Airport is closer to her house and she has a private jet now

Levels 07 added:

Forget them all

Gelasin stated:

Yea… airport is at the back of my market place

Prophakwa commented:

Nipa no bi y3 Cobra

Lady reveals she is not ready for marriage

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman living in the UK has said she does not want to marry again but instead have a companion with whom she can have fun.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Nana Ama Ampaw said she prefers to have a partner while they live separately from each other and meet when necessary to have fun.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh