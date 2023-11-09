Ghanaian Man Relocates To US, Exposes Lady Who Refused To Date Him Because He Lived At Kasoa
- A video of a young man in the US speaking about how a lady acted towards him after professing love to her has gone viral
- The man said the lady turned him down with the excuse she could not date a resident of Kasoa
- He added that the lady surprisingly now calls him often after being told he had travelled abroad
A young Ghanaian man who recently moved to the US has stirred reactions on social media after she lashed out a lady accusing her of hypocrisy.
The TikTok video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the moment the young man was seen taking a stroll where he opened up on how the lady acted badly towards him.
In a trip down memory lane, the man said he professed love to the lady on numerous occasions only for her to reject them with the excuse that she could not start a long-distance relationship, especially with someone who lives at Kasoa in the Central Region.
The man said surprisingly the lady now calls often him and has started acting nice after she learned of his travel to the US.
"I am now in this US, is this not a long distance relationship," he said angrily.
At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 400 likes and 39 comments
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the comments by the man
Many people who reacted to the video agreed with the man on his decision to rant over how the lady treated him.
Agyapong Francis stated:
Airport is closer to her house and she has a private jet now
Levels 07 added:
Forget them all
Gelasin stated:
Yea… airport is at the back of my market place
