All three children of prominent legal practitioner Ace Anan Ankomah have been called to the Ghana Bar, with daughters Ohemaa and Niakoaa joining their brother Papa in the legal profession

The family's achievement was celebrated widely on social media, with praises for the parents' exceptional parenting and the children's dedication

Ace Anan Ankomah, the Senior Partner at Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah, has over 29 years of legal experience

His son, Papa, had previously attained this milestone, and now his daughters, Ohemaa and Niakoaa, joined the ranks of legal professionals at the 60th Call to the Bar ceremony held on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages, praising Ace and his wife, Mrs Josephine Anan-Ankomah, for their exceptional parenting and the

A photo collage of the Anan Ankomah family Photo credit: Pappa Kweku Ankomah & Abeku Buckman Source: Facebook

His family's achievement signifies their successes and is a testament to their dedication, hard work, and commitment to the legal profession.

This significant milestone is a testament to the Anan Ankomah family's legacy, reinforcing their reputation as a family deeply committed to upholding the law.

The Ghanaian legal community and well-wishers congratulate the Ankomah family, celebrating their collective achievements and acknowledging the bright future ahead for these accomplished legal professionals.

Their accomplishments serve as an inspiration to aspiring lawyers and highlight the importance of strong family values and unwavering determination in achieving one's goals in the legal field.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo Awards Law Certificate To Her Daughter, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

In a related development, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo proudly handed her daughter a Law Practicing certificate at the 60th Call to the Bar Ceremony, stepping forward to congratulate her personally.

The touching moment was captured on video, showing the Chief Justice's pride as she hugged her daughter.

The General Legal Council admitted 1,092 new lawyers in 2023, marking an improvement from 1,075 in 2022, with observers praising efforts to enhance the lawyer-citizen ratio

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey reflects on gruelling journey to becoming a lawyer at 60

Meanwhile, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, shared her challenging path to joining the Ghana Bar Association alongside more than 1,000 individuals on October 20, 2023.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, she emphasized her lifelong passion for the law, regardless of achieving it at 60.

