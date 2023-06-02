A 23-year-old Nigerian man applying for a job of N800,000 salary confidently wrote a one-line CV to beg his prospective employer

The man who identified himself as Kenneth did not consider that the job asked for five to six years of experience before applying

The HR officer who opened his CV was shocked that a person would be so careless as the applicant was

A lady who works as an HR expert shared a video that showed the one-line CV an applicant sent for a job that offers an N800,000 monthly salary.

She was surprised when she opened the Word document that he sent, and it was only a line of a funny statement.

Man's CV gets employer's Attention

The lady (@mostcool_hr) said even though she admired his optimism, no one should ever do what he did. The man's CV read:

"I'm Kenneth from Nigeria, I can work any work, I'm 23 years old."

The video showing the applicant's CV stirred reactions online as some praised him for his unconventional way of getting HR's attention.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

King Joshua said:

"At least, this got your attention from the bunch of cover letters you skimmed through."

joy75921 said:

"After writing long essay, they no go still consider u."

Porsche said:

"Can’t blame Kenneth, the amount of stress job application takes? yoo."

credit said:

"Him for just use ChatGPT that would have greatly increased his odds."

VICTOR THE VAMP said:

"Who get energy for cover letter."

Auntie said:

"This is actually quite audacious."

BALATHEish said:

"Idan nor dey write CV give job, na job dey right CV give am."

No one perfume plug said:

"He got your attention tho…that was the plan."

Franchesca said:

"Ehen ... all the ones wey dey construct wetin we gain."

Timi said:

"Love his confidence."

bluebaabi said:

"And 5-6 years of experience is just crazy to me, some of you recruiters are not it at all."

