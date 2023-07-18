A video of an elderly man showing off motions at an opulent wedding reception has raked in views

Social media user @thatcuteababio uploaded the footage on his Twitter account, which garnered reactions

One netizen who took to the comment section to share his thoughts said he looked like President Akufo-Addo

A video of an elderly man dominating the dance floor with a bride at a lavish wedding reception has garnered many views and reactions from social media users.

The 23-second footage shows the bubbly man sporting a modern outfit and sleek pair of shoes.

Akufo-Addo's lookalike shows off energetic motions as he dances with a bride. Photo credit: @thatcuteababio.

Source: Twitter

The bride, who dressed for the occasion, adorned a white outfit with accessories matching the gown's colour.

The elderly man looks like Akufo-Addo

Twitter user @thatcuteababio posted the footage on his account, which had received 4,000 views at the time of this publication.

''Boulje Daddy, ooo. I thought it Was Akufo-Addo,'' he captioned the video on his platform.

Only a few people went under the post to share their thoughts in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of the elderly man and the bride

One person observed that he looked like President Akufo-Addo.

@Maxwellyee posted:

He looks like Akufo-Addo. Or adey lie?

YaaAma commented:

I love the joy, they look so happy.

