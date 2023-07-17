A young lady and her much older groom have exchanged vows in an elegant white wedding in videos online

The pair defied their age gap to seal their love in a traditional wedding before climaxing their marriage with the white ceremony

The videos of the couple, posted to Instagram by Mc Okokobioko, garnered reactions and comments

A young lady and her much older groom raised the veil in a beautiful white wedding attended by their families and loved ones despite their visible age gap.

It is not clear how the pair met and became lovers, but the duo looked very much in love during their wedding ceremony.

Bride and her older oyibo husband tie the knot. Photo credit: officialokokobioko.

Couple's traditional marriage

The two accepted their age-gap relationship and defied the odds to tie the knot in an elegant traditional wedding followed by their white wedding.

The master of ceremonies, Mc Okokobioko, posted videos of the couple's nuptials on social media.

In one of the videos, the bride adorned a beaded dress matching the colour of the groom's African attire for the customary marriage. They looked flawless in coordinating outfits for the white wedding.

Since emerging on social media, netizens have been reacting to the videos of the beautiful couple.

Watch some of the clips below:

Reactions to videos of the couple

A few people took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Yawzal commented:

She went in for her peace of mind. I'm with her.

DanielJima replied:

Lol, she secured the bag.

Amafree said:

So beautiful. Congrats.

Bride dances in heels

In a previous story, a viral video spotlighting an overexcited bride's dramatic entrance to her wedding reception with her white husband sparked a stir on social media.

The pair happily danced to Heavy Load, a popular song by top-tier Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony, across the pathway to the front of their wedding venue.

The bride donned a colourful sleeveless dress with bare neck for the occasion and boosted her confidence with high heels.

Curvy bride shows off her dance moves in video

Still on weddings, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a gorgeous bride owned the moment at her marriage ceremony with her eye-catching hourglass figure and moves on the dance floor.

In multiple videos spotted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the bride adorned two different ensembles for her wedding. She sported a sparkling dress with glittering stones and a skirt matching her husband's outfit.

In one of the videos, the bride took over the dance floor, where she showed off her dance moves, erupting cheers and approvals from guests. She nailed her moves in a fitting straight dress at the ceremony.

