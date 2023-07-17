A man in Ghana has convinced an Asian lady during a video call that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is his father

A man in Ghana has successfully convinced an Asian lady via a video call that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is his biological father.

The extraordinary tale unfolded when the man urged the lady to search on Google for further information about his alleged paternal relationship.

Despite initial doubts, as the man's appearance bore no resemblance to the Ghanaian leader, he managed to persuade her by claiming he takes after his mother instead.

Man tells Asian lady that Nana is his father

The video call, which quickly gained attention on social media platforms, left netizens both amused and bewildered.

Ghanaians react to video of man claiming Nana Addo as his father

While some marveled at the man's persuasive skills, others were left scratching their heads at the sheer audacity of the claim. Check out some of the comments shared by social media users under the video below.

Watch the video below:

