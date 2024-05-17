Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Piesie Esther had many Ghanaians blasting her for littering in a video which sought to promote Flora tissues

In the video, she sought to promote the efficiency of using the product to wipe the face despite wearing makeup

Many Ghanaians were not happy about her littering in the promotional video, and they lashed out at her in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Ghanaian gospel singer has received backlash after littering the floor with used tissues in a video commercial for Flora by Delta Papermill.

Piesie Esther dazzling in lavender. Image Credit: @piesieesther

Source: Instagram

Piesie Esther blasted by Ghanaian for littering

Piesie Esther, in a recent commercial for Flora tissues, was trying to show her followers why they should opt for the product when it comes to their makeup.

The gospel singer who is a Flora brand ambassador noted that the tissue does not leave any residue and it is perfect for persons who would like to wipe the sweat off their face without ruining their makeup.

In the video, the Mo hitmaker saw a couple walking down the stairs. The lady had tissues in her hand, which the gospel singer snatched and threw away to the ground. This raised a lot of eyebrows, as many opined that it was not sanitary.

Below is the caption of the Instagram post:

Keep your makeup flawless with Flora tissues - no residue, just clean perfection. #useflora #floratissues

Below is a promotional video Piesie Esther made for Flora tissues that raised eyebrows.

Reactions as Piesie Esther threw tissues on the ground

Many people in the comment section were unhappy about Piesie Esther littering the compound with the used tissues. Others also run to her defence by saying that the tissues were picked up about the video being recorded.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians concerning the video on her Instagram page:

ikeekowson said:

Who also thinks it’s the same Flora she threw away, hit the like button

zesty_fragrance said:

All those thinking about the tissue she threw on the ground nu she picked it wai and it went straight to the bin

helprah said:

Very nice advert...but someone will come and type s33 keep gh clean p3333...

queenjemi89 said:

Why did you put the tissue on the floor please

elles_luxury said:

Flora tissue is the best

maakosua_broni said:

We always smile when it comes to Flora and makeup

maakosua_broni said:

S3 Eny3 Flora Tissue de3….. mese forgerrrrrriiiiit about it

Flora celebrated Serwaa Amihere with her painting amidst the Henry Fitz scandal

YEN.com.gh reported that Flora Tissues celebrated media personality Serwaa Amihere amidst her scandal with business mogul Henry Fitz.

The company complimented her for being a beacon of hope and strength, inspiring many, and they thanked her for being resilient and spreading her infectious smile.

The sweet words were accompanied by an oil painting of Serwaa Amihere holding a pack of Flora Tissues.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh