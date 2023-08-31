Perez Chapel International founder Archbishop Charles Agyinasare and his wife have marked their 38th wedding anniversary

The acclaimed preacher celebrated his better half, Reverend Vivian Sena Agyinasare, accepting to be with him all these years

People, notably Ghanaians, have celebrated the couple's all-important milestone with sweet compliments

Ghanaian preacher and church founder Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has marked 38 years of marriage with his wife, Reverend Vivian Sena Agyinasare.

The Word Miracle Church International founder, now Perez Chapel International, took to his Instagram account to celebrate the significant milestone with his better half.

Agyinasare marks 38 years of marriage with his wife Vivian. Photo credit: Archbishop Charles Agyinasare.

The preacher thanked his wife for agreeing to build a future with him when nothing physical showed they would succeed.

"I am proud of you for standing beside me so we could create the incredible together. I love you, honey," his post read.

Read Archbishop Agyinasare's post below:

Netizens celebrate couple

The pair marked their wedding anniversary on Thursday, August 31. Fans, loved ones, and church members have reached out to celebrate the preacher and his significant other.

Black man celebrates 79 years of marriage with his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oree and Lena McRae, a Black couple from Union City, California, recently celebrated their 79th wedding anniversary in the United States of America (USA).

Oree, nearly 100 years old, and Lena, almost 97, had their paths crossed in high school in Arkansas, where their love story began.

Oree remembers Lena's attractiveness fondly, describing her as "one of the best looking on campus," he said, Black News reports. Lena couldn't help but admire Oree's charm and good looks back then.

Stonebwoy and his wife celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall music star Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla (nee Ansong), have been married for six.

In celebration of their sixth anniversary on June 16, the singer's wife took to social media to share some photos.

The photos shared to mark the anniversary showed some of the loved-up moments the couple had in recent times.

