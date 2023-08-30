African-American sweethearts Oree and Lena McRae have marked a significant milestone in their lives

The duo recently celebrated their 79th wedding anniversary in the United States of America (USA)

The couple has six children and are now grandparents to 25, great-grandparents to 15, and great-great-grandparents to three

Oree and Lena McRae, a Black couple from Union City, California, recently celebrated their 79th wedding anniversary in the United States of America (USA).

Oree, nearly 100 years old, and Lena, almost 97, had their paths crossed in high school in Arkansas, where their love story began.

Black couple marks 79 years of marriage. Photo credit: Black News.

Source: Twitter

Couple briefly recalls their journey

Oree remembers Lena's attractiveness fondly, describing her as "one of the best looking on campus," he said, Black News reports. Lena couldn't help but admire Oree's charm and good looks back then.

After a three-year courtship, the duo married at the ages of 20 and 17, respectively, in a ceremony supervised by a justice of the peace. The pair have since been inseparable for nearly eight decades.

"After we got married, we just stayed together. We stuck together all these years," says Oree.

They travelled together from Arkansas to Detroit, where Oree worked as a spot welder. The duo moved to the Bay Area in San Francisco in 1951 and lived in San Francisco's Bayview neighbourhood for 30 years before relocating to Union City, where they have lived for the past three decades.

Oree and Lena raised six children and are now proud grandparents to 25, great-grandparents to 15, and great-great-grandparents to 3.

After spending their lives together for decades, the pair attribute their lasting love to their shared interests and faith in Christ.

