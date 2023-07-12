A video of a young man revealing the plans he has for his mom has left many impressed

He opened up to his friends that building a house for his mother remains a top priority

Netizens who reacted to the video praised him for thinking of his mother and for hoping to make her proud

A young man has earned the respect of netizens after he opened up about what he intends to do for his mum in the near future.

In the video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, the young man who was spotted in the midst of his friends said he is not relenting on his hustle because he wants to make his mum proud.

Young man vows to make mum proud Photo credit:@206roddyimmer/TikTok

The young man, who was speaking with a lot of emotion and looked physically charged, said his future ambition was to build a mansion to honour his mum for what she had done for him.

He added that although his dad is around, he feels strongly connected to his mum and hence would want to do everything to make her happy.

At the time of writing the report, the 30-second video had gathered over 18,000 likes and 300 comments

Watch the video below

Ghanaians encourage the young man

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the young man for being ambitious and also for thinking of his mum

FLOWER BOY GH stated:

Make sure the ladies don’t change ur mind wen the money comes KOFI

ofori kumi replied:

God bless you boy

Góàt Imöjï commented:

Only if the mindset is a core part of his plan, so be it!

Patrick replied

Student you wan build mansion concert

QuakuEnoch recated:

The covenant part got me teary

