A kind-hearted man randomly stopped a financially disadvantaged mother of three and gifted her GH¢500 to invest in her business.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Ghanafuo_ho_nsem2, the young man asked the woman a few questions before giving her the money.

He asked her about her family, business, and where she lives with her husband and three children.

According to the woman, she lives in a shabby kiosk with her husband and kids.

Talking about her business, she revealed that she started the venture with GH¢500, but it generates little profit. She further mentioned that one of her kids wasn't feeling well.

The woman's plight moved the man in a private car to gift her GH¢500, the same amount she used in starting her business.

Scores of netizens have been touched by the gesture and praised the young man on social media.

Social media comments

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Efia_goldie said:

''I have goosebumps right now, and my eyes are tearing.''

Roma_beads_world said:

''Oh God, let my calling helps me achieve this dream of helping the needy. Lord, please bless me more so I can make this world a better place for the less privileged.''

Iammaameboatemah said:

''My greatest desire is to also put smiles on people's faces no matter the amount.''

Akuapapabi64 said:

''If we had a good number of good people in the world, thus earth would be a beautiful place to live in❤️.''

Nanaadjoada commented:

''God bless him such a kind hearted person❤️.''

Bless1775 said:

''Awwww may God bless him.''

