A video of a young Ghanaian teacher sharing a fun time with her students has left many people in awe

A young Ghanaian lady who works as a teacher has earned the admiration of many people after she shared a video of herself having a nice time with her students.

The viral TikTok video which YEN.com.gh sighted, showed the moment the young lady @beadarling2 clad in a white top and black trousers, was seen playing ampe, a popular Ghanaian game, with her students.

She revealed via the caption of the video that she is proud to be a teacher and, as such, is not envious of other professions.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which was captioned "teaching till till till", had gathered over 400 likes and 24 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians commend the young lady for her dedication

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video showered praises on the lady for her commitment and dedication to her work as a teacher.

Grace Obaa Annie commented:

Good bless u, a noble profession

Xulpha4Real replied:

Awww u make de teaching profession soo

ananeprince723 indicated:

Nice looking Madame

Benjamin _Franklin reacted:

I can’t stop laughing with my friends

