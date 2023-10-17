A video of a young man helping his lover to wash he clothes has gone viral on social media

One lady who saw what the gentleman was doing was stunned by his act and decided to film the moment

Many people in reacting to the video expressed diverse opinions on the issue, with many supporting the man

A Ghanaian lady was left astonished after she chanced on a young man helping a lady reported to be his girlfriend by washing her clothes.

The video, which was shared by @itz_yharhdollar7 on TikTok, showed the moment the lady screamed in disbelief, apparently after seeing the young man together with his girlfriend washing in plain view.

Lady stunned man washing lover's clothes Photo credit: @itz_yharhdollar7/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady expressed shock that the man decided to spend the night at his girlfriend's house so he could stay and wash her clothes the next day.

The young man surprisingly acted calm and kept a broad smile as the lady tried to discourage him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1000 likes and 80 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the actions of the young man

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video were left divided over the actions of the young man.

Kofi ~ foster stated:

true love bro never give up

Nana Kobi reacted:

Over over one man is down

Nana Aqwesi Chica replied:

Agyenkwa w'ada anaa man down over

KimmichJnr reacted:

Personally in life whatever gives you joy and peace of mind provided is legal continue doing it .

starlight stated:

You are the reason why my boyfriend don't wash for me

Nharnhar Quarjo Blinq replied:

Next time he will sweep and start mobbing the whole house

Ghanaian lady reveals boyfriend is ugly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh revealed that a young Ghanaian lady is trending after revealing that she jilted her ex-boyfriend because he was poor.

In a video sighted on TikTok, the pretty Ghanaian lady who was quizzed on why she broke up with her ex said it was because he could not take care of her needs.

The lady added that her current boyfriend is not good-looking, but she is dating him because he has money and takes good care of her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh