An anonymous Ghanaian narrator has revealed that she wants to go back to her ex who left her with a child for 9 years

According to the lady, another man had taken all the responsibility for her & the child for several years

However, the other man is back in town and she is already pregnant for him again & wants to leave her fiance

A Ghanaian young lady has shared her personal story in an anonymous letter with the hope of getting a solution to the problem she has found herself in.

In the letter that was shared on the Twitter handle called @Accraaaaaa, the lady revealed that her confusion is whether to return to her ex-boyfriend as she still loves him very much.

The issue is, the lady was dumped by the same gentleman nine years ago when she had a baby for him. After that, she found another man who catered for her and the baby for years and even got them a house to live in.

However, the lady's ex-boyfriend has apparently become a big businessman and is back asking for her hand in marriage.

To make matters worse, the lady has already started visiting the ex-boyfriend and already carries another pregnancy for him.

"I loved him and always prayed for him to come back because he was my first real love. I don't think I've ever loved my fiance enough. Is it a bad thing to follow my heart," she asked.

Ghanaians advise the lady desiring to go back to her ex who left her

Below were some thoughts shared in the comment section of the lady's narration.

@mzz__dynamite said:

Honestly, sometimes I don’t know what some women want in this life ankasa. How can you be so ungrateful after all what this man has done for you? Who was with you through every sleepless night...hmmm. You get a good man and you pay him by cheating with the runaway Dad.

@efua__adepa mentioned:

A man that will hold u down when the world was against u , a man that bring u light when u were in darkness , a man who toils just to make u survive with your kid , a man who took your responsibility as he’s priority and all what’s u could do to him is to pay him back with evil

Read the post below:

