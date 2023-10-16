A video of a lady opening up about not having a boyfriend has left many people taking

This comes after she indicated that she is happy living alone and enjoys her peace of mind

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed diverse opinions on the lady's comments, with others agreeing with her

A beautiful Ghanaian lady is trending on social media after she discounted the popular notion held by many that single ladies lived unhappy lives.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the lady who was spotted on her bed with a teddy bear explained that she was living alone and enjoyed that situation because she was at peace.

Looking very cheerful, the lady stated she lives freely, knowing she does not have to think of a boyfriend and is at liberty to do what pleases her.

The joy on her face as she spoke about how happy she is to be single has stirred reactions, with many sharing diverse opinions on the video.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video were divided in their opinions, with some agreeing with her.

Vigilant reacted:

Because i love single life than dating

nadwoa.snr commented:

sister pls I want ur teddy bear wai

Official Football forever

why do you sound like u need a boyfriend.......hala me make we go

Nana Poku kantanka stated:

Don’t worry u will come n tell us something different soon

gyanmatthew wrote:

the reason why i dont want to date, single life is very peaceful,

Gershon wrote:

let stop this hypocrisy or good to have someone around wai

Corsa_gh added:

You go explain explain explain taya no evidence

